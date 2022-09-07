ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is coping with the loss of a beloved teacher's aide at Dieruff High School.

25-year-old Angela Yowakim was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning, just after 6:40 a.m., while she was crossing Irving Street on her way to work at the high school as a teacher's aide. We talked with Donna Youwakim, Angela's cousin. She's still dealing with the fact that her cousin Angela's life was taken in an instant.

"She was loved by many, I'm sorry, just we're going to miss her a lot. She was just a beautiful person," said Youwakim.

Youwakim said they still have not received any information about how it happened.

"Trying to find out details, seeing stuff online, and it's unfortunate we got a lot of the information from online," said Youwakim. "I don't even know if it was a hit and run."

Allentown Police have only said Angela's death is still under investigation, but in addition to learning how the crash happened, Youwakim said she wants to know something is being done to make sure it never happens again.

"I really hope that they put either blinking or flashing lights or more cross guards. Something has to be put in place there," said Youwakim.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, city officials said they already have plans to increase safety.

"The police officers of the police department throughout Allentown, Lehigh County will take action," said Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.

"We will apply for funding for increased signal technologies in our First and Sixth Ward, where so many kids walk here to Dieruff, walk to Harrison-Morton, and walk to Sheridan Elementary," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.

Donna said those changes need to happen so no other families lose a loved one.

"It could have been anybody's kid. She was 25 years old, and it just could have been anybody's child," said Youwakim.

The family has a memorial service scheduled in Angela's honor. It will be taking place at St. George's Orthodox Church Thursday at 6 p.m.