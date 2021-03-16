BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council, during Tuesday night's meeting, unanimously approved a resolution to have the city ascertain options to incentivize the continued operation of a grocery store on the city's South Side.
The bill, sponsored by Councilwoman Olga Negron and Councilman J. William Reynolds, urged Mayor Robert Donchez and his administration to "investigate feasible options for incentivizing the continued operation of a high-quality grocery store" to replace Ahart's Market, which is scheduled to close April 30. The store, located at 410 Montclair Ave., has been in operation since 2001 and is one of only two major grocery stores in South Side.
The bill states the city needs incentivize the transaction "in order to promote equity and to protect the health and well-being of the individuals and families in South Bethlehem."
Reynolds cited a U.S. Department of Agriculture designation of South Bethlehem as a "food desert" to advocate his case. The area "features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to retailers providing fresh produce and healthy groceries for affordable prices." The bill added Ahart's demise "will hurt the most vulnerable and marginalized communities."
"We are all unified in a goal here," Reynolds said Tuesday night of the city's effort. "This is a real opportunity to come together to bring something that we all feel is really, really important to prioritize."
"That building has to be made into a supermarket," added Negron.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Donchez indicated the city is "prepared to work with the right tenant." He noted that Bethlehem and the Tatamy-based Kellyn Foundation will collaborate "to increase access to healthy foods in Bethlehem." The foundation is a nonprofit corporation with a strategy to build long-term relationships with neighborhood leaders to encourage healthier lifestyle choices.
Specifically, the mayor stated the city will use Community Development Block Grant COVID funds to assist Kellyn's addition of one to two days to its current "Eat Real Food" mobile market schedule starting May 1. In addition, the mayor said family vouchers will be available to South Side residents.
Council President Adam Waldron said he supported the administration's search to obtain "a high-quality grocer" to replace Ahart's.
Other business
The legislative body also approved a contract with Bethlehem-based Traffic Planning and Design Inc. to develop an active transportation plan for pedestrian, bicycle and transit infrastructure improvements from Hanover Avenue to Stefko Boulevard.