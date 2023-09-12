BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Liberty High School in Bethlehem was closed Tuesday because of a power outage, Bethlehem Area School District superintendent Jack Silva tweeted just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The district's statement noted a "power outage at the campus." 

According to the BASD website, power was restored Tuesday afternoon, and after-school activities are happening as planned.

