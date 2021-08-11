MACUNGIE, Pa. - A classic car show is returning to the Lehigh Valley later this month.
"We're all just enthusiasts of the old automobiles,” Daniel Mohry, member, said.
Mohry is just one of more than 1,000 enthusiasts that are taking part in Wheels of Time August Rod Run, or jamboree, at Macungie Memorial Park August 27-29.
"It's filled with a lot of activities. We'll have 1,500 cars coming in. We'll have 30,000 people coming. We're going to do a cruise Friday night that runs through Emmaus,” Mohry said.
For $10, attendees can take in two separate concerts, shop at flea markets, and look at cars.
There's also a few special cars that are coming this year only.
'Who doesn't like the 'Grease Lightning' car from Grease. We have 'Bigfoot' coming here,” Mohry said.
Sure, cars may be the biggest draw of the whole event, but its roots are in charity.
The funds collected go to support local organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley.
"There's over 20 local charities that we give to, and we also provide scholarships for kids that are going to continue their education in the automotive field,” Mohry said.
The event allows the organization to give about $50,000 to charities each year, as well as $15,000 in scholarships.
Mohry just joined a few years ago to use the group's resources to help him build his street rod.
"But I quickly learned that it's not about the cars, it's about the people, and giving back to the communities and just keeping the charities local is very important to us,” Mohry said.
If you would like more information on the event, visit the Wheels of Time website.