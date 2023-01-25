ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair.

Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday.

They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001.

Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. online through Ticketmaster or at the fair's box office. Special box office hours will be held Feb. 3 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All concert tickets include admission into the fair, which is set for Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.