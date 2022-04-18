ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Rescue Mission has partnered with the city of Allentown to clean up the downtown area. The organization's Clean Team Workforce is participating in their first-ever Bag Challenge.
"We are lucky enough to have a contract with the city of Allentown to clean up litter and recycling and put to work formerly homeless men through the clean team," said Clean Team Workforce Manager Michael Mauro.
The group of men were split up into two groups at the beginning of April, and whoever collects the most trash and recycling will receive a gift card of their choice.
"To incentivize this we told the guys the winner and the winning team will get a gift card to an eatery of their choice, and so these guys are working hard," Mauro said.
"I'm even happy with Burger King," said Clean Team Workforce member John Remechuk.
Both teams have collected more than 4,000 pounds of trash and recycling so far and are expecting to double that by the end of the month. For one Clean Team member, he says his experience has been life changing.
"I was pretty down on my luck, I was homeless, and they gave me a chance and I pulled myself back up," Remechuk said.
The workforce program is giving these men much more than a gift card to look forward to. Participants are paid above state minimum wage to learn life skills while working.
"He can look back and see the work he has done and he can count how many bags of trash and recycles he has cleaned up for the community so it's really neat to see the guys and what they do," Mauro said.
The winning team will be announced at the beginning of May.