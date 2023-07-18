Numerous roads remain flooded Tuesday as cleanup efforts continue in Northampton County after storms moved through over the weekend.

A Crisis Clean-Up Hotline has also been established to connect those affected with information and possible assistance: 844-965-1386, according to a news release from the county. The Crisis Clean-Up Hotline is not affiliated with any local, county, state, or federal agency.

Northampton County Emergency Management Services asks that you drive with extreme caution and not attempt to drive through flooded roadways or over closed bridges.

As of Tuesday, 10 municipalities are still reporting municipal damages (Public Assistance) and providing preliminary assessments:

Bangor Borough (infrastructure, roadways)

County of Northampton (bridges)

East Bangor Borough (roadways)

Forks Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Lower Mount Bethel Township (roadways)

Palmer Township

Plainfield Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Stockertown Borough (recreational trail/park)

Tatamy Borough (municipal park)

Washington Township (infrastructure, roadways)

Four municipalities have enacted Disaster Declarations due to damages sustained:

Bangor Borough (7/17)

Lower Mount Bethel Township (7/16)

Plainfield Township (7/18)

Washington Township (7/17)

The county says residents and/or business owners affected by the flood events experienced on Sunday are strongly encouraged to work with their municipal officials. Municipal officials will be working to capture the damages affecting their residents and then provide the information to Northampton County Emergency Management Services.

If you have experienced damages and are unable to make contact with your municipal officials, please contact Northampton County Emergency Management Services at 610-746-3194 x3228.

This will ensure that the county sends detailed damage reports to both PEMA and FEMA to receive funding for those impacted, according to the county's news release.