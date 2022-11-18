BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Crews are still working to clean up a major gas spill in Bethlehem.

A tanker truck crashed Thursday morning, spilling around 6,000 gallons of gas. Bethlehem Public Works Director Michael Alkhal said the crash was unlike anything he's had to deal with before.

"This is by far probably the largest amount of material that was spilled," said Alkhal. "The estimates that I'm hearing are 6 or 7,000 gallons of gasoline. That's a lot of gasoline to be released."

The gas flowed downhill from the crash site at West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue, pooling on several neighborhood streets.

"There's no question there's some impact. At least three streets that will need some attention," said Alkhal.

Alkhal said those roads will have to be repaved, but that can't happen until next year when it gets warmer. In the meantime, they've laid down a sand-like material on the asphalt.

"That's to dry up the spill to have it soaked up in that material and then we would clean up that material and properly dispose of it," said Alkhal.

Not all of the gas ended up in the road. Some of it ended up in the storm drains, which had to be flushed.

"We flush it with water, yes, and then at the end obviously collect, pump, and treat it," said Alkhal.

The gas was collected in a small creek on the side of Route 378. Sand berms were set up to stop the gas from flowing downstream, and pumps worked to suck the gas into a tanker truck. The DEP is managing that part of the cleanup.

The agency's Northeast Spokesperson, Colleen Connolly, said "crews have been actively vacuuming/removing product overnight and today. I want to stress that no product entered Monacacy Creek during the incident."

The effects of the crash will be felt into next year, but Alkhal said they'll be working until then to minimize the impact on the community.

"Between now and then, we'll do whatever appropriate temporary maintenance repairs to those roads just to make sure they're serviceable," said Alkhal.

We also know that a contractor is going to be working in the neighborhood to dig up soil that was soaked through by gasoline. That's to prevent as much of that gas as possible from getting into the groundwater, but we don't know yet when that work will begin.