ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Chainsaws, blue tarps, insurance agents, and tree companies now cover the Midway Manor neighborhood.

"That's my front porch, right here," said Robin Belles of her now-destroyed front porch sitting in her neighbor's backyard.

This after her East Allentown home was hit by a tornado Monday night.

Her roof was ripped up and her fence was destroyed. She is one of a handful of Midway Manor neighborhood residents still without power, as well as an unsafe structure sign on her door.

"They are explaining it's for the outside, my inside is fine," she said.

Despite the debris, progress is being made, as a giant backyard tree, seen toppled Tuesday, is a stump Wednesday.

"I pray to get electricity today," said Paul Espino.

Making it easier for Espino to clear his yard. It's now a full-time job for the 67-year-old retiree.

"What's it like?"

"Well thankfully I have a generator. It saved my food. Everyone over there lost their food," he said.

While the tornado turned many lives upside down, destruction is a business boon. Tighe Nostrand's Friendly Tree Service has gotten 25 calls from the neighborhood, one cleaning up a battered Magnola, that may have lost a limb, but not its home, as a bird house still swings from an unaffected branch.

"In this neighborhood you can almost see straight across. Draw a line across the neighborhood and see where it went," he said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Emergency Services tells me the damage assessment is ongoing and it's too early to tell if state or federal funding will be available to homeowners. They advise homeowners to take a lot of pictures, and damage can be reported to municipal emergency management agencies.