EASTON, Pa. - The flooding at Easton's Scott Park was so bad it was turned into a photo op for people who just couldn't believe their eyes.
Mayor Sal Panto says crews are busy dealing with flooding in the usual places, like Larry Holmes Drive, but says the city will be ready for the Easton Twilight Criterium on Saturday.
"We know it will recede by Saturday but the problem is the number that's left behind we're gonna have to clean the street up so that the cyclists when they're coming around they don't spill," Panto said.
Over in Freemansburg, folks on Main Street are busy pumping out their basements.
"It's almost up to my hips deep, the water just started flowing in through the foundation like a waterfall and in a couple of hours it went from a couple inches to a couple of feet," said Mike Unangst, just one of 15 residents who are underwater.
Mike Mckay's business down the street was also submerged.
"Last night we actually moved some of the vehicles up here to this lot, just figuring maybe they would be safe, but with all the water we got we lost a total of 60 or 70 cars out of this on top of it," Mckay said.
Over in New Tripoli, the KOA was filled with campers who had to be evacuated.