Strong storms wreaked havoc in parts of the Lehigh Valley on Monday night.

Areas hit especially hard were neighborhoods in East Allentown and parts of Lower and Upper Saucon townships, where debris scattered roads and yards, several large trees were uprooted and roads remained closed Tuesday morning.

Damage was reported in numerous other parts of the valley as well. Branches and leaves were down, heavy rain caused flooding and homes lost shutters and yard furniture.

Critical Acclaim Tattoos on Lehigh Street in South Side Allentown had severe damage, with part of the roof ripped off.

Tens of thousands of people were without power Monday night. Electricity was slowly being restored through the night and Tuesday, but many were still without power in the morning.

Drivers Tuesday morning encountered some road closures, including part of Route 378 in the Center Valley area and some surrounding back roads.

Residents were out cleaning up their property, and officials were working to clear roads and clean up downed power lines.

People in the areas hit hardest wondered if a tornado may have touched down, but the National Weather Service has not yet issued storm damage reports.