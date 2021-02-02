EASTON, Pa. - The storm might be ending but in Northampton County cleanup will take a few days.

On Tuesday in the Slate Belt, many roads in Stockertown and Plainfield Township were still covered in white.

In Wind Gap, the wind was biting and the snow was still coming down around noon.

In Easton, the snow took down a tent set-up for outdoor dining out at Oak Steakhouse on Northampton Street. Many city roads and some sidewalks were cleared by Tuesday afternoon.

The city of Easton has extended its snow emergency until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

