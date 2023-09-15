N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. – The lack of information concerning a double homicide in Northampton County had rumors swirling among neighbors Friday night.

Friends of the victims found dead in a North Catasauqua home Thursday afternoon — a 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl — say they hope justice is around the corner for their loved ones.

"She don't deserve this. It's horrific," said Julie Klein, a close friend who attended the same church as the victims.

Friends of the victims are trying to make sense of what happened.

"I bought some flowers, and then, I say a little prayer. I prayed for justice and for her soul," said Golde Mari, a close friend who attended the same church as the victims.

Mari says they spent many holidays with the victims, worshipped at the same church in Bethlehem, and even helped them move into the house.

"They're good people," added Klein. "That's why we're shocked. They have no known enemies here. She was so excited to be here in this neighborhood."

Klein says it's hard to make sense of the homicides without many details.

"It's only, like, speculations," she explained. "Totally different stories, so I don't want to bear with different stories. I want to go with the truth."

Officers from the North Catasauqua Police Department were dispatched to the residence just after 11:20 a.m. Thursday, where distraught family members of the victims told police they had discovered their relatives' bodies inside the home.

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said the victims died of "sharp force injuries" and ruled the manner of death homicide.

There's nothing, at this time, from authorities on a suspect or potential motive.

"I know they're trying their best now to do the investigation, and I trust that they're going to do something about it because we also need justice," urged Klein.

Friends say the 16-year-old was loved dearly and her mother was dedicated — working overtime to save for her family, with a larger-than-life personality.

"I can still feel her aura like she's still alive," Klein said. "I don't want to think that she's gone completely."

A friend of the teenage victim came to the scene Friday to leave flowers in her friend's memory.

"I'm so upset," said Alivia Jenny. "I'm like, I don't even, I don't have any words to say anymore."

But Jenny did have words to describe her longtime friend who she had just learned was stabbed to death.

"She was the sweetest person you could ever talk to," Jenny said. "She always was friends with others."

Jenny said she and the girl grew up together, and she spent a lot of her childhood in the house in the 1100 block of Railroad Street with her friend and her friend's mother.

"I always was over here. I would walk down from my old house, then hang out, eat dinner here," Jenny said. "She would make dinner for us every night. I would sleep upstairs in the attic with her."

When Jenny was asked why she chose to leave the flowers in memory of her friend, she said, "Because I love her, and I just...I just love her."

There's no word yet on when authorities plan to release the identities of the victims or a possible suspect.

69 News did reach out to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck, who said there's no additional information at this time.

He has previously said there's no danger to the public.