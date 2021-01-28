The office of Youth Education in the Arts is locked, and a few odds and ends remain in the lobby.
"Because of COVID, we were no longer able to run our program," said former chairman Doug Rutherford.
Rutherford says when the pandemic started, it was clear the organization needed to adapt by making sure the programs it operated were able to continue once COVID ended.
In March YEA's most high-profile program, the Cadets Drum Corps, started it own non profit organization and began operating separately. This, just months before its former director George Hopkins pleaded no contest to indecent assault charges related to a YEA employee. The charges stemmed from a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against Hopkins that came to light in 2018, prompting YEA to fire him.
Afterward, YEA conducted an intensive internal investigation, hired consultants to ensure a safe marching environment, and established clear channels to report misconduct.
YEA and The Cadets became an example to other drum corps across the country who sought to support a safe, zero-tolerance marching culture.
Rutherford says COVID shut down the 2020 marching season, and because 2021 remains in question the closure was "the only logical decision."
But Rutherford says the US Bands program will live on under the guidance of BD Performing Arts of California, and will retain some YEA employees.