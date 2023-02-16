ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The co-founder of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is leaving.

Liz Bradbury is leaving the Allentown center to pursue other projects, the center announced Thursday.

She helped found the center, which was named after her and her partner of 35 years, Patricia Sullivan.

She then led hundreds of volunteers to rehab the center's building, and served as director of programs and most recently, director of the center's training institute.

Bradbury has been a full-time advocate for the LGBTQ community in the Lehigh Valley, the center said, and has helped lead efforts for civil rights laws at the local and state level.

"Though I will no longer be at the center, I’ll continue to serve on Pennsylvania State and community government committees, task forces, and commissions representing the needs and interests of LGBTQ+ communities, as I have done for many years," Bradbury said in a statement.