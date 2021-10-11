PORTLAND, Pa. - Frederick Duckloe & Brothers, which has been making furniture for over 160 years, is set to close up shop.
"The history goes back to Jenkintown in 1859 where my ancestors started making chairs and wagon wheels," said third-generation co-owner Fred Duckloe.
His father set out to start his own business in 1937 in Portland, where it's been ever since.
The company, known for their Windsor chairs, has been a fixture on Delaware Avenue.
"I used to play in the factory when I was a kid," Duckloe said.
Which is why it was kind of surprising to hear the business is closing up shop, for good.
"We're all getting older," Duckloe said.
Sales just aren't keeping up - people just don't value furniture like they used to. COVID slowed things down even more.
"People who walk in are in their 60's and 70's," Duckloe said. "Especially old people - our customers are reluctant to go out."
Over $500,000 in structural work to their showroom set things back even further.
They haven't been able to find a buyer for the business.
They're starting a going-out-of-business sale on Wednesday, but it isn't closing right away. The shop is still taking custom orders until the end of the year.
"Hopefully we'll be going on in the first quarter. Who knows? It depends on what the demand is," Duckloe said.
And although 162 years of craftsmanship and style are coming to an end, it will live on in homes for generations to come.
"We had a lot of great years, we employed a lot of great people, we made a lot of great furniture, we made a lot of great friends," Duckloe said.