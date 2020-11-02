Real estate investment firm PREIT, co-owner of the Lehigh Valley Mall, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware Monday.
Charles Laputkah is a bankruptcy attorney in Allentown. He points out Chapter 11 bankruptcy doesn't mean the business is going out of business. It allows the business to restructure its debt and make it easier to pay back.
"The bankruptcy is a successful tool that can help you extend some of those maturity dates on those loans, and I think that's what's going on here," Laputkah said. "Bankruptcy puts a stay in place of any immediate action by a creditor."
The company says 95% of its creditors back the plan. For now, operations within their 20-plus malls will remain the same.
PREIT is joining the long line of retailers rocked by the pandemic. The company is reportedly at risk of being de-listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Most people, and most businesses are not set up to suffer a loss of income for 6, 9, 12 months," Laputkah said. "Re-organization bankruptcy takes into account the short term loss of income and allows you to take that short term loss of income and stretch repayment."
However, the Lehigh Valley Mall will most likely be unaffected.
"According to the schedule that they filed with the bankruptcy court in Delaware, the Lehigh Valley Mall is profitable in and of itself," Laputkah said.