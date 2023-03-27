BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school volleyball coach and teacher already accused of sexually assaulting a teen faces even more charges.

A federal grand jury has handed up charges against Christopher Schweikert.

He is accused of making and possessing child pornography and transporting a minor for illegal sexual activity.

Schweikert, the girls volleyball coach at Freedom High School, was charged in Northampton County back in January.

Authorities accuse him of getting into a sexual relationship with a player and giving her drugs and alcohol.

He's accused of videotaping some of their encounters.

Schweikert also coached the teen on a club team in King of Prussia.

He had been placed on administrative leave.