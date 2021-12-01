ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One gust of cold air, we run to the closet, grab a winter coat, and bundle up.
It's a normal routine for some, but not a reality for others. That's when the Salvation Army steps in.
"We've gotten many phone calls of people that are in need of coats for a variety of reasons," said Darien Huaman, Director of Social Services at the Allentown Salvation Army.
People like Karima Ahmed understand what it's like when life throws a wrench into your plans.
"I had a fire not too long ago. I called up and spoke to Darian, she assisted me through the process, asked for the kid's sizes, she told me come on in and we'll definitely help you," said Ahmed.
Stories like Karima's are why coat drives are so vital for the community. Each jacket dropped off is one more child, parent, or teenager, with warmth on their back.
The Salvation Army accepts donations at its Allentown location, or through its annual WFMZ and PPL Center Coat Drive.
Then, they're given to local Salvation Army programs, including Salvation Army Foster Care and Adoption Services.
"It's an annual event, people start calling and expecting us to have coats for the community. That's what we're gearing up for," said Huaman.
To some, it's just a coat. To many, it's life changing.
"It can't solve everything for everyone, but it's nice when somebody is in a crisis or is having a particularly challenging time to be able to at least offer them something that can at least keep them warm- I think that's very beneficial," said Huaman.
The Salvation Army coat drive with WFMZ will be this Friday at the PPL Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be drop boxes inside the arena during the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.