It was a creepily fun time at Coca-Cola Park Thursday night.
The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs became a Halloween wonderland during the annual "Suites and Treats."
Several businesses set up booths on the concourse with different themes as kids did some trick-or-treating.
Usually, the event is held from the park's luxury suites, but the set-up was different this year to promote social distancing.
Hundreds of kids were invited from 15 non-profit organizations. IronPigs Charities hosts the event each year.