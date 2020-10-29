It was a creepily fun time at Coca-Cola Park Thursday night.

The home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs became a Halloween wonderland during the annual "Suites and Treats."

Several businesses set up booths on the concourse with different themes as kids did some trick-or-treating.

Usually, the event is held from the park's luxury suites, but the set-up was different this year to promote social distancing.

Hundreds of kids were invited from 15 non-profit organizations. IronPigs Charities hosts the event each year.

