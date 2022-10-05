ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Will the 'Pigs keep on playing in Allentown?

They're waiting on a key piece of funding from the city to make upgrades to their stadium on the city's east side. And while that funding has taken step a forward, it's still not a sure thing.

The county is investing another $3 million into the necessary changes, and the remaining question has been whether or not Allentown City Council would approve the last $1.5 million in American Rescue Funds needed to get this done. City Council had been delaying the vote.

Allentown councilman Josh Seigel hopes city council will finally move forward with funding for Coca-Cola Park to make changes mandated by the MLB, which include upgrades to the club houses and training facilities, a new women's locker room, and a center field entrance.

The plan was preliminarily approved by the city's budget and finance committee Tuesday.

"If we had initially funded their $1.5 million request back when they first asked, the project will be done by now," Seigel said.

The original cost was $6 million. Inflation increased it to around $10 million.

So far Lehigh County has committed $4.5 million, Northampton County $200,000, and the state $2 million.

The IronPigs have committed $1.5 million themselves, which makes the $1.5 million from the city the final piece of the funding puzzle.

Councilwoman Ce Ce Gerlach says she's a firm no.

"We don't own the IronPigs stadium, the county owns the stadium, they have a lot more money than us," she said.

"Just like any other business you have to make decisions and you have to be fiscally responsible, and you have to acquire the funds to keep your business going and to make necessary upgrades."

City Council will make a final decision in a meeting on Oct. 19. Siegel isn't confident the "yes's" have the votes right now.

"I worry that the bill doesn't have the votes and I worry we're not going to give them all the money that they need, and then either situation we run the risk of losing the IronPigs," Seigel said.

It's unclear whether or not the team could afford to make the changes necessary without the additional funding. If they're not made by April they could lose their affiliation.

The organization has repeatedly refused to comment on it.