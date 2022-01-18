ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs announced Tuesday that Coca-Cola Park will remain a cashless environment for the 2022 season.
“Safety for our fans and employees at Coca-Cola Park continues to be a top priority,” said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. “In addition to being a health safety feature, we saw faster transaction times last season due to having a cashless environment. Improving even further on last season, fans will now have the option to use contactless payment options at all food, beverage and merchandise locations providing a completely touchless experience.”
The areas of food and beverage, ticketing, and merchandise will operate as fully cashless operations, according to a news release from the IronPigs. Sports venues have gone cashless recently, and the team says it has provided for shorter and faster-moving lines.
Both credit cards and mobile contactless tap-to-pay/mobile wallet applications will be accepted throughout Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs will continue to allow for any fan without a credit card or other contactless payment solution to use cash at the Clubhouse Store to purchase a gift card which can then be used anywhere throughout the venue.
In addition to Coca-Cola Park remaining cashless, all individual game tickets will remain digital, eliminating additional touch points for the safety of fans and employees alike and to allow for contactless entry, according to the news release.
For more information regarding mobile ticketing, fans can go to the IronPigs website.