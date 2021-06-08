ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Getting more and more back to normal feels so good.
On a muggy night at Coca-Cola Park the sound of music and the smell of hot dogs filled the air. Baseball is back in full swing.
And the IronPigs can now welcome fans back to the park at 100-percent capacity.
"Thank goodness because, we couldn't have anything like this last year," said Brenda Sanders, of Bangor.
Kurt Landes, President and General Manager of Lehigh Valley IronPigs, says it's been about 650 days since the park was able to function like normal.
"It's almost like a reopening night as it were with all the energy and excitement," Landes said.
Fans are ready to soak in America's favorite pastime.
"I brought my glove," said fan Jackson Englebert, who hopes to catch a fly ball.
And Vince McChesney brought his appetite.
"I like all the food here, I get something different every time," McChesney said. "I'll probably get a cheesesteak. I'm in the mood for a cheesesteak tonight."
And he's in luck. With the ballpark open 100 percent all the concession stands are now open too. And while it may seem back to normal, Landes says some COVID protocols are still in place and masks are encouraged.
The headcount is still about half of what the ballpark can hold. But, Landes expects a steady uptick.
"We're seeing attendances of 3,000 to 4,000 by mid-July, you'll start to see attendances of back to our normal 8 to 9,000 mark," Landes said.
Landes says he and the players are so glad to see people back in the stands.