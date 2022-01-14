workers on strike Coca-Cola distribution center Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The ABARTA Coca-Cola strike in Bethlehem is over.

Teamsters Local 773 President Dennis Hower tells 69 News that 81% of ABARTA membership voted "yes" to a new four-year contract.

He says Coca-Cola matched a 60-cent increase in wages and agreed to an offer by the union to put four different health care plans in place.

The pension will remain in place.

Union members were on strike for nearly six weeks at Coca-Cola's distribution center in BethlehemABARTA Coca-Cola is the exclusive distributor of Coca-Cola products in the Lehigh Valley and portions of New Jersey.

