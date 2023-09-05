U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Coca-Cola will cut 58 jobs at a Lehigh County plant, according to a notice from the State of Pennsylvania.

The state notice confirms a statement made earlier by the company that it would "suspend a portion" of its operations at the 7551 Schantz Road, Upper Macungie Township, plant and shift the work to a third-party company in the area.

The WARN notice posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said the 58 job cuts will be effective Dec. 31. WARN is an acronym for the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a federal law that requires employees and communities be notified in advance of some closings and mass layoffs.

Last month, Teamsters 772 President Dennis Hower said the union is working to help the employees losing their jobs to find new work and take advantage of government assistance.

