UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Coca-Cola plans to close part of its Lehigh Valley plant at 7551 Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

In a statement sent to 69 News Friday morning, Coca-Cola confirmed it plans to "suspend a portion" of operations at the Upper Macungie plant and "transfer the volume to a third-party co-packer in the area."

The company noted there would be "employee impacts" as a result of the decision, but vowed to support laid off employees.

According to Teamsters 773 union president Dennis Hower, Coca-Cola informed his union it plans to lay off "about 58" people — likely sometime in December.

Hower said Teamsters 773 is working with Coca-Cola's union employees to help get them reassigned and take advantage of any available government assistance.

Hower said he expects Coca-Cola to issue a WARN Notice — which refers to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988 — sometime in the near future. Teamsters is still gathering information about the layoffs, according to Hower.

Read Coca-Cola's full statement regarding the layoffs below:

After careful consideration, The Coca-Cola Company has decided to suspend a portion of our operations at the Lehigh Valley Plant in Allentown, PA and transfer the volume to a third-party co-packer in the area. As a result, there will be employee impacts. These decisions are never made lightly, and we will offer impacted employees career support services and the opportunity to apply for other jobs within our network.