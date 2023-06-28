Wildfire smoke is once again prompting air quality alerts for our area.

The state Department of Environmental Protection upgraded Wednesday's warning to a Code Red for the Lehigh Valley and Berks County. That means the air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just sensitive groups.

The DEP said smoke from the Canadian fires moved further east overnight faster than initially expected.

The highest concentrations of fine particulate matter from the smoke are expected later in the day.

Smoky conditions will likely linger into Thursday, at least in the Code Orange range, but that could change, the DEP said.

You can check current air quality conditions in your area at AirNow.gov.

Plumes of smoke blanketed our region earlier this month from the Canadian wildfires that continue to burn.