EMMAUS, Pa. - Coffee and creativity converge at a new cafe and art studio in Lehigh County.

Art Beat Studio & Cafe, offering specialty coffee, baked goods and local art, opened Aug. 28 at 432 State Ave. in Emmaus, next to Life Advance Fitness.

The business is divided into two sections, with half being dedicated to a coffee shop and the other half being dedicated to an art gallery and studio.

Owner Joanne Kensinger has been passionate about art since her childhood days of drawing with crayons.

She's taken art classes at Northampton Community College and Allentown's Baum School of Art, and some of her works - including pencil drawings, acrylic and watercolor paintings and carved and painted gourds - are on display at Art Beat.

Kensinger, who will host art workshops in the studio starting in early 2023, also is a longtime coffee lover and previously managed a Dunkin' Donuts location in the Lehigh Valley for several years.

"I'm bringing all of that experience here," Kensinger said.

Art Beat aims to support the Lehigh Valley region's many artists by being an outlet for the community to see their talents.

About a dozen artists' works, including paintings, photography, pottery, jewelry and knitted items, are on consignment at the cafe and studio.

"While artwork can feed the soul, we also want to feed your physical body," a message on the business' website reads. "We care a lot about making quality coffee and beverages. We want you to not only get your daily caffeine dosage but enjoy what you are drinking and know it's the best."

Art Beat's coffee is sourced from Homestead Coffee Roasters in Upper Black Eddy.

Iced and hot coffee is available, with specialty varieties including Americano, cappuccino, cortado and mocha. Nitro and cold-brew coffee are coming soon.

Customers can choose a 12- or 16-ounce cup, with drip coffee starting at $2.25 for a 12-ounce cup.

Other drinks include house iced tea, smoothies, strawberry lemonade and hot cocoa.

"Our lattes, including our chai lattes, have been really popular," Kensinger said. "We also have frozen hot chocolate, which has also been a huge hit. It's almost like a hot chocolate slushie."

In addition to drinks, customers can enjoy made-on-site baked goods such as cookies, cupcakes and muffins.

Baker Kristen Moyer creates mouthwatering selections such as banana cream cheese cupakes, oatmeal raisin cookies and pumpkin muffins.

"Our muffin varieties rotate with the seasons," Kensinger said. "So, we're probably going to offer a cranberry orange in the coming weeks for the holidays, and then maybe a lemon poppyseed in the spring. We also always have a gluten-free option, whether it's blueberry, chocolate chip or something else."

Art Beat, offering seating for around 25 customers at low-top tables and a lounge area, is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

To inquire about art consignment or for more information, call 610-421-6990 or e-mail cafe@artbeatlv.com.