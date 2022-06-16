A court ruling on undated mail-in ballots made the difference in a 2021 Lehigh County judge race.

Democrat Zachary Cohen beat out Republican David Ritter by just 5 votes for the final spot for Court of Common Pleas judge.

Ritter had a 74-vote lead over Cohen before the 257 disputed mail-in ballots were counted.

The final vote tallies were Cohen with 32,669 over Ritter's 32,664, according to the Lehigh County elections clerk.

The Supreme Court last week upheld a lower court's ruling that the disputed ballots should be counted. The ballots lacked a handwritten date on the envelope, as is required by state law, but were received in time.

A federal court in Philadelphia had ruled that the state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial.”

The race had remained undecided until Thursday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you