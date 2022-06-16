A court ruling on undated mail-in ballots made the difference in a 2021 Lehigh County judge race.
Democrat Zachary Cohen beat out Republican David Ritter by just 5 votes for the final spot for Court of Common Pleas judge.
Ritter had a 74-vote lead over Cohen before the 257 disputed mail-in ballots were counted.
The final vote tallies were Cohen with 32,669 over Ritter's 32,664, according to the Lehigh County elections clerk.
The Supreme Court last week upheld a lower court's ruling that the disputed ballots should be counted. The ballots lacked a handwritten date on the envelope, as is required by state law, but were received in time.
A federal court in Philadelphia had ruled that the state election law’s requirement of a date next to the voter’s signature on the outside of return envelopes was “immaterial.”
The race had remained undecided until Thursday.