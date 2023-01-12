Coherent Corp., a maker of lasers and materials that push the boundaries of technology, sees a bright future in a variety of fields, its leadership said Thursday at a financial conference.



The company has operations around the world, including a plant in Palmer Township. It has been described as a "high-tech conglomerate" because of its expertise in multiple fields.



Leaders from the Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company spoke Thursday at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Needham & Co. is a New York-based investment bank that focuses on growth companies.



The new Coherent is a combination of the former Coherent Inc. and II-VI Inc. (pronounced two-six). II-VI acquired Coherent, and the company became Coherent Corp. It is the largest maker of lasers in the world.



"We closed the acquisition in July," Dr. Vincent "Chuck" Mattera Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, said at the Needham conference. The combined company has three divisions: materials, formerly known as compound semiconductors; networking, previously photonic solutions, and lasers.



Coherent has customers in academia, industry and government, though it does not always disclose deals in the competitive high-tech world.



"Some of our customers would not like us to disclose who they are or what they are up to," Mattera said Thursday.



The company serves a $65 billion market now, Mattera said, and "We expect it will double in the next five years."



One customer is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. The research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense contracted with Coherent last year to develop optical technology that may promote low-cost global communication.



DARPA, founded in 1958 during the Cold War, helped pave the way for the Internet, computers and touch-screen displays.



Sales of optical equipment to telecommunications companies is a big field for Coherent, along with materials for making semiconductors, the key elements of most electronic systems.



Coherent's lasers are also poised to play a big role in the development of electric vehicles.



Chief Financial Officer Mary Jane Raymond said there will still be a lot of growth in communications, but precision welding of batteries for electric vehicles is a promising field.



She also said the company will continue to invest in itself.



"Capex (capital expenditures) will always remain our No. 1 priority," Raymond said.



In March, the company (then known as II-VI) said it would expand wafer-making capacity in Palmer Township and Sweden as part of a $1 billion investment over 10 years.



In November, Coherent reported record revenue of $1.34 billion for its fiscal first quarter.



When asked about potential economic instability, Mattera said Coherent is ready.



"We're well equipped to respond and react to changes in the marketplace," he said at the Needham conference.



Coherent shares closed Thursday on the NASDAQ market at $40.59, and rose another 86 cents to $41.45 in late trading as of 4:57 p.m.