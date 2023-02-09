Coherent Corp., a high-tech conglomerate with operations in Palmer Township, is moving its shares to the Big Board.



The Pittsburgh-area based company said Wednesday that its common stock, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol COHR, will go to the New York Stock Exchange as of Thursday, Feb. 23.



"It is exciting for us at Coherent to join the NYSE, one of the world's most prestigious trading platforms," said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera Jr., chairman and chief executive of Coherent.



What is now Coherent Corp. held an initial public offering on the NASDAQ market in 1987.



Coherent Corp. is the combination of the former Coherent Inc. with II-VI (pronounced two-six) Inc. It is the world's largest maker of lasers, and it makes other products including materials for semiconductors, the building blocks of modern electronics.



Coherent also reported fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion on Wednesday. On a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, it lost 58 cents per share. On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes items that the company considers one-time or unusual, it reported earnings of 95 cents per share.



Coherent forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share of 75 cents to 90 cents per share. "Both of these (outlooks) are subject to variability," according to Coherent's earnings release.



The company forecast full-year 2023 revenue of $5.35 billion to $5.5 billion, at Wednesday's currency exchange rates.



Coherent's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, listed on NASDAQ as IIVI, will also be traded on the NYSE as of Feb. 23.



Shares in the company closed at $42.86 on Wednesday. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $75.05 and as low as $29.90.