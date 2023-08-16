Shares of Coherent Corp., a maker of optical materials with a facility in Northampton County, fell hard after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.



At 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, the shares were trading at $31.08, down 34% from Tuesday's closing price of $47.01. Earlier, they touched $30.89.



"Macroeconomic headwinds (the global economy) and uncertainty continue to affect nearly all our end markets and restrain our near-term growth and visibility," the maker of lasers and networking equipment said in a statement.



Coherent Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Mattera Jr. said fiscal 2024 is "a reset year" during a conference call Wednesday.



"Our outlook assumes we will not see meaningful signs of recovery before the end of fiscal '24," Mattera said. Wednesday.



For the first quarter, Coherent forecast revenue of $1.0 to $1.1 billion, and adjusted earnings of 5 cents to 20 cents per share. For fiscal 2024, the company forecast revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.50.



Some customers have been reducing orders as they cut inventory, Mattera said. Meanwhile, the company is considering alternatives including a sale for its silicon carbide business.



For the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, Coherent reported adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents. Adjusted earnings exclude items the company deems to be one-time or unusual. On a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, which does not allow for exclusions, Coherent lost $1.54 per share.



Coherent's revenue for the quarter was $1.21 billion, up from $887 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margin, a measure of profitability, fell to 35.9% from 38.7% in the year-ago quarter.



The company has cut jobs and closed some operations to cut costs. Coherent makes lasers, networking equipment, and silicon carbide materials.



Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Coherent has a plant on Newlins Mill Road in Palmer Township. In the last 52 weeks, its share have traded as high as $60.47 and as low as $26.29.