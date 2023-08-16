Shares of Coherent Corp., a maker of optical materials with a facility in Northampton County, fell in early trading after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the shares were trading at $35.70, down 24% from Monday's closing price of $47.01.
"Macroeconomic headwinds (the global economy) and uncertainty continue to affect nearly all our end markets and restrain our near-term growth and visibility," the maker of lasers and networking equipment said in a statement.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, Coherent reported adjusted earnings per share of 41 cents. Adjusted earnings exclude items the company deems to be one-time or unusual. On a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, which does not allow for exclusions, Coherent lost $1.54 per share.
Coherent's revenue for the quarter was $1.21 billion, up from $887 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Adjusted gross margin, a measure of profitability, fell to 35.9% from 38.7% in the year-ago quarter.
The company has cut jobs and closed some operations to cut costs.
For the first quarter, Coherent forecast revenue of $1.0 to $1.1 billion, and adjusted earnings of 5 cents to 20 cents per share.
For fiscal 2024, the company forecast revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.50.
Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Coherent has a plant on Newlins Mill Road in Palmer Township. In the last 52 weeks, its share have traded as high as $60.47 and as low as $26.29.
