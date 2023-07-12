EASTON, Pa. – A plan to improve the safety of streets and intersections in Easton's College Hill neighborhood, which is home to Lafayette College, could soon be underway.

In his first council meeting as Easton's acting city administrator Wednesday night, Dave Hopkins revealed a roughly $1.1 million agreement between the city and Grace Industries for a three-phase plan to improve safety, intersection lighting and traffic patterns along the Cattell Street corridor.

Improvements to Cattell Street have already been approved and could begin later this month, Hopkins said.

Easton Mayor Sal Panto announced the appointment of Hopkins as acting city administrator in Luis Campos' absence. Campos remains hospitalized at St. Luke's Anderson Campus after he collapsed while jogging in Easton last week.

The mayor prayed for Campos' good health during an invocation at the beginning of Wednesday's meeting.

Councilmember Ken Brown also provided an update about Campos' condition.

"He's not out of the woods, but he can certainly see light now," Brown said.