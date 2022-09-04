HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- The Colonial Regional PD is looking for help in identifying the pictured male.

On August 24, 2022, the pictured male entered the CVS store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township.

The male used a store gift bag to conceal over $1,200 worth of over-the-counter medications.

When the store manager confronted and attempted to stop him, he fled from the store with the merchandise.

If you recognize this person, please call the Colonial Regional PD office at 610-861-4820 and ask for Officer Laudenslager.

All tips will remain anonymous.