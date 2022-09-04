HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County.

The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department.

He used a store gift bag to conceal over $1,200 worth of over-the-counter medications, police said.

When the store manager confronted and attempted to stop him, he fled from the store with the merchandise.

If you recognize this person, please call the Colonial Regional PD office at 610-861-4820 and ask for Officer Laudenslager.

All tips will remain anonymous.