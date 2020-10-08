The chief of the Colonial Regional Police Department says he will retire next year after 25 years on the force.
Roy Seiple made the announcement in a post on the department's Facebook page. He said he will hand over command to Deputy Chief James DePalma, with Sgt. Michael Melinsky as the second in command.
"I will be leaving knowing the Department will be in good hands," Seiple said in the Facebook post. "We have risen to being one of the most respected Departments in Northampton County by the hard work of everyone involved."
Officials from Lower Nazareth Township, Hanover Township, and the Borough of Bath formed the police department about 25 years ago. Bath is no longer part of the force. Seiple said the department has grown from eight officers to 25 over the past 25 years.
Seiple took over as police chief when Daniel Spang retired in 2003.