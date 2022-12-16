LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Colonial Regional Police need help identifying the pictured suspects.

The suspects allegedly took part in a distraction theft and access device fraud.

The incident occurred in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County, on 11/20/2022.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Brian Bird at (610) 330-2200 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.