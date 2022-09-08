HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A police officer, another woman and a young child were injured in a crash in Northampton County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. in the area of Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township, Northampton County, dispatchers said.

A Colonial Regional police officer was responding to a call when her SUV and another car crashed, police said.

The police SUV had damage on its passenger side, and ended up in a grassy area next to the road.

The officer was treated for minor injuries, said the Colonial Regional police chief.

The other car involved had serious front-end damage and ended up in the intersection.

The 39-year-old driver of that car and a 2-year-old girl were taken to the hospital, state police said.

Colonial Regional police cover Hanover and Lower Nazareth townships in Northampton County.