HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Hanover Township's board of supervisors honored Police Officer Michael Kovach on Tuesday for 25 years of service and designated the week of March 7 in his honor.
"Michael J. Kovach is applauded and recognized for his years of service as a police officer and the board of supervisors expresses its gratitude and appreciation," board Chairman John Nagle read from a proclamation.
Kovach is an officer with the Colonial Regional Police Department, which provides coverage for the Northampton County township. He will retire March 3. His wife Paula also attended the supervisors' meeting at the township community center on Tuesday.
Nagle said Kovach is a 1989 graduate of the Allentown Police Academy. He started his career as a Lehigh University officer and also worked as a part-time officer in Nazareth before joining Colonial Regional in 1997.
Kovach has been a bicycle officer, a community police officer in charge of the neighborhood watch program, and a member of the Northampton County Drug Task Force.
Supervisors Susan Lawless, John Diacogiannis and Jeffrey Warren joined Nagle in thanking Kovach. Supervisor Michael Prendeville was not at the meeting.
The week of March 7 will be Michael J. Kovach Week in the township, Nagle said.