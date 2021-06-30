L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for an SUV they say hit several bicyclists on June 19.
The vehicle has been identified as a 2009 Ford Edge Limited in white, according to a news release by Colonial Regional Police. Police say they obtained pictures that were captured from surveillance video in the area of the crash.
The vehicle and driver have not been located or identified yet, police said.
Officers were sent to a hit-and-run collision on Newburg Rd. at the Rt. 33 overpass in Lower Nazareth Township on June 19. Police say the SUV came over the fog line and struck the bicyclists with its passenger-side-mirror. Two of the five were treated at the scene for their injuries but refused transportation to the hospital.
The white SUV continued east on Newburg Road headed towards Palmer Township and did not stop, according to the news release.
Colonial Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the vehicle. People that know the vehicle or see any vehicles matching the description with a missing passenger side mirror can call the police station at 610-861-4820. All tips can remain anonymous.