HANOVER TWP., Pa. - An on-duty police officer was involved in a Northampton County crash Thursday morning.

The Colonial Regional police SUV ended up in the grass near Brodhead Road and Commerce Way in Hanover Township. The SUV had damage to its passenger side.

Another car had serious front-end damage and ended up in the intersection.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. with injuries, but it's not yet known if anyone was taken to the hospital or how serious the injuries were, said county dispatchers.

Colonial Regional police cover Hanover and Lower Nazareth townships in Northampton County.