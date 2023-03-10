ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Dominican mother of two and wife in a coma will remain at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and will not be deported.

The news comes from the Free Migration Project, saying they hope to have the mother placed in an appropriate care facility near her family in the future.

The woman, being referred to as S.C., requires long-term care. The immigrant advocacy group CASA says the woman has been in a coma after suffering complications from aneurysm surgery in late December.

The family of S.C. and the hospital are working together and have submitted paperwork for insurance, reports the Free Migration Project.

Immigrant activists claim the woman's family is unable to pay the growing medical bills, and because of that, LVHN was considering flying the woman back to her native Dominican Republic as early as Wednesday to receive care there instead.

A demonstration was held at the hospital on Wednesday morning in support of S.C. It included community members and nonprofit organizations.