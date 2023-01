BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced a different kind of headliner for this year's Musikfest.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is bringing his comedy tour to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians, and he stars in and produces “Mr. Iglesias,” the multi-cam, Netflix comedy series.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

The 40th Musikfest is set for Aug. 4–13, 2023.