BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Comedian Tracy Morgan is coming to Bethlehem.
Morgan will perform his show, “No Disrespect” in the Musikfest Café, presented by Yuengling, on Sat., Oct 29, according to a news release from ArtsQuest.
Tickets will go on sale beginning Tues., April 12 for ArtsQuest Members and at 10 a.m. Fri., April 15 for the general public on steelstacks.org. Show times for Morgan are 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. The event is for mature audiences only; all attendees must be 18 or older on the day of the show.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Morgan got his start in comedy performing on street corners in the early 90s until taking the stage at Uptown Comedy Club in 1992 and appearing on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam.
In 1994, he made his television debut on the show “Martin,” and two years later he went on to beat Stephen Colbert for a feature spot on “Saturday Night Live.”
For seven seasons Morgan starred on NBC’s “30 Rock” playing the character Tracy Jordan, earning an EMMY nomination.
In 2009, he released his first book, “I Am The New Black,” a compilation of anecdotes and serious moments that shaped him and his career.
Morgan currently is starring in “The Last O.G.” on TBS.