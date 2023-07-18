State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts is gearing up for its 2023-2024 season.

The Easton venue is kicking off its 97th season with an adults-only comedy show by Steve-O on Sept. 7.

Also this fall is a Daniel Tiger show for kids and adults alike.

The State Theatre has a full list of music and shows on its website.

