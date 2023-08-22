EMMAUS, Pa. - Tuesday's mild August weather left some Lehigh County athletes with smiles on their faces, and a little less sweaty than usual.
The average temperature this month is more than 2 degrees below normal in the Lehigh Valley, and they say the difference is certainly felt on the practice field.
Emmaus High athletes say running drills and conditioning doesn't feel nearly as bad when the weather is like this.
"Feels just warm. Doesn't feel hot. Feels like fall," described Bryan Pippins, a junior lacrosse player. "Last year, it was hot. It was really hot. I don't mind it, but it's bad when it gets hot, because you don't want to be practicing in the hot weather."
"There's like a little breeze," said Michael Chies, a senior lacrosse player. "It just smells like fall, too."
"At least you don't get like too sweaty from the heat, which is good, but like, it feels good," said Edwin Cortes, a junior lacrosse player. "Feels good to practice and a little bit of breeze sometimes."
"Yeah, it feels nice, especially because of all these pads, and we're running a lot," said Jay Santos, a freshman football player.
Though, freshman Boys Football players have been warming up to play in extreme heat.
"It's football, so you have to get acclimated to any weather. We just can't play in thunder or lightning, and things like that," explained Freshman Football Coach John Cooper. "We do heat acclimation, where we go half pads for about a week. Then, after that, to help them prepare, obviously, we do a lot of conditioning."
Some parents say they prefer their boys practice in the 70's.
"Because it's sunny, it's fresh, and it's not hot," said Jessica Gonzalez, a parent. "It's perfect."
Players, coaches, and parents alike can remember when they say the weather didn't feel so perfect - like this past July 4, the hottest day on record for the planet, and much of last summer.
"I remember that the grass was dead, and if you look at it now, you can see the grass is nice and green," added Cooper.
"It was pretty bad. I remember a couple of kids, they had to step out because of how hot it was," explained Jay Santos, a freshman football player.
On another field, Mother Nature hasn't left Varsity Girls Soccer players kicking and screaming. Well, they are kicking, but not because of the forecast.
"Today, specifically for our first scrimmage, we're really lucky for the weather," said Head Coach Sarah Oswald. "I think this is the best weather that we could expect."
In fact, the only time the weather blocked practice this summer didn't involve the temperature.
"The only time we were shut down this summer was due to the poor air quality," explained Oswald.
So far, summer 2023 in the Lehigh Valley has seen just five 90-degree days on the books, and 70s dominate the rest of this week.
"I think this summer was definitely milder," added Oswald. "We also had the opportunity to change when we train, so I am lucky to have the summers off as an educator, so I can train with them in the morning, when it's not as hot."