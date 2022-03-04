WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - From the silver screen to the store shelf, DC Comics' Batman is back in the spotlight.
"My brother and my friend purchased tickets last night to go see tomorrow night," said fan D'Angelo Urquiza.
Superhero movies can result in super sales for comics, as those like Urquiza go to stores like Comic Masters in Whitehall Township to get a fresh look at the Dark Knight storyline.
"Kind of been going back and re-reading some of that. I heard that the director used as inspiration for the upcoming movies," he said while flipping through the pages.
Owner of JAF Comics off Route 191, John Hohn, says it's not the famous superhero that drives new sales, but characters often seen during the last scene of the film, after the credits.
"Usually, it's a new character or it's someone that comic book readers have been reading forever that show up and are recognized. That's where the hype comes from," Hohn said.
Secondary characters featured in streaming service series like Disney Plus's Hawkeye and the Mandalorian are comic book gold, as Hohn says fans want to read the back stories as they watch the show.
And a show doesn't even have to exist yet, for those like Hohn to profit.
Take Star Wars character Yaddall, first featured in a comic Hohn bought for 10 cents several years ago. It's now worth $25 simply due to the thought a Yaddall series may be in the making.
"This is literally found money for you," I said to him.
"Absolutely. That's why I don't mind leaving stuff in storage," he said.
A super business plan for mere mortals.