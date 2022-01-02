Commercial building near Lehigh River in West Easton is sold for $9 million, county records indicate
W. EASTON, Pa. - A commercial building in West Easton has been sold for $9.015 million, according to Northampton County property records.
The 1550 Lehigh Drive property was acquired by Emek Brucha LLC. That limited liability company is based in Brooklyn, New York. County records say the property covers 17.8 acres. The seller was Adamson Street LLC. The transaction was recorded with Northampton County on Dec. 7.
Limited liability companies are often used by investors to make large land deals because that financial structure provides some anonymity and tax benefits, and a shield against personal liability.
Real estate websites say the property has 80,000 square feet in warehouse space and four acres for truck parking. A sign at the property identifies Johnson Motor Line Inc. and PODS Moving and Storage as tenants.
The price of land across the Lehigh Valley has been jumping, with a recent $53.1 million sale in Palmer Township that may have set a local record for the total price and the price per acre for open land. That deal topped the $1 million per acre mark for undeveloped land on Main Street, across from the Amazon warehouse. The Palmer property used to be where the Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority dumped sludge, Palmer officials said, before it became eight-figure property in an area dominated by warehouses.
The West Easton property is just across from the Lehigh River, near Glendon Borough. The borough has 1,257 residents.
According to county records, the property last changed hands in 2006 for $1.7 million, when Adamson Street bought it from Ecolaire Corp. The price has more than quintupled since that deal 15 years ago.
The current assessed value of the land and buildings is $1.125 million, according to the county.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
