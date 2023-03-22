ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners had a first reading of a proposed bill Wednesday night to provide start-up funding for the reconstituted Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority.
The redevelopment authority was originally created with five members in 1986, but because the authority had no eligible projects in need of its services for the past 10 years, no appointments were made when the terms of existing board members expired.
Lehigh County municipalities recently expressed interest in having the authority reconstituted to assist with certain redevelopment projects.
To allow the authority to hire staff and retain professional services, the county's Department of Community and Economic Development agreed to provide funding.
The proposed ordinance will transfer $134,500 to the authority when it has a five-member board approved by the commissioners.
Commissioner Ron W. Beitler said the committee for planning and development made a unanimous recommendation to move the bill forward.
Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt said he believes the proposed bill is important.
"This is an important piece of legislation for project that we're going to be seeing in the municipalities in Lehigh County," Dutt said. "I believe there are some things probably now and in the future that need to be worked on with this with this new board."
The commissioners will be asked to vote on the ordinance next month.
Mail ballot equipment
In other business, the commissioners voted to approve an ordinance to amend the county's five-year capital plan by $517,000 to purchase and upgrade mail ballot equipment.
The plan includes the purchase of mail ballot extracting equipment and an upgrade of the existing mail ballot sorting equipment.
The new equipment will be able to process up to 3,600 mail ballots per hour, track the number of outer envelopes for accuracy and reduce the amount of labor needed to process ballots.
The upgraded equipment will be able to process up to 18,000 ballots per hour — an increase of 4,500 mail ballots per hour.
The county plans to have the upgrades in place for this year's election cycle.